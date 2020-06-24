Bruce A. Wilson
Friends and family may call on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11-12 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon with Father Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-833-3222
Friends and family may call on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11-12 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon with Father Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.