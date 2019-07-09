|
|
Bruce B. Robeson D.D.S.
Age 85 of Canton, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Canton, the son of the late Dr. Royal and Kathryn (Berndt) Robeson, he had been a life resident of Canton. He was a 1952 graduate of McKinley High School. Bruce was a 1956 graduate of Bethany College, where he majored in Physics, was captain of the tennis team for 3 years and won the Division-III state singles tennis championship. He continued his love of tennis throughout his entire life. Bruce received both the Humanitarian Award and Alumni Achievement Award in 1996 and 2000 respectively from Bethany College. Following college, he served in the US Navy as a lieutenant and communications officer on the Destroyer, U.S.S Cowell. Bruce was a 1964 graduate of The Ohio State University Dental School, and worked in private practice for 53 years. In his quiet and humble way, he demonstrated his compassion for people by pioneering the dental program within the CAMO organization (Central American Medical Outreach) in Honduras for which he worked 17 years. Bruce received the Humanitarian Award from the Ohio Dental Association in 1996, the International Programs Award for Meritorious Service from the American Dental Association, and the prestigious "Distinguished Dental Academy Award", from the Stark County Dental Society in 2004. He served as a prosthodontist on the Kent State Cleft Palate Team and was a dentist for the Canton community Clinic for a number of years. After retirement, he traveled throughout Ohio as a dentist for many nursing homes. Bruce was an accomplished pianist and HAM radio operator, using the QSL CARD W8JCC. He enjoyed making his own equipment and antennas and is on the Honor Roll of the Federal Communications Commission for talking to over 352 countries. Bruce loved to fish with his son in the Bahamas, and has been a life-long sports enthusiast, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He was also an avid gardener. Grandchildren would only eat their vegetables if they came from "Papa's garden". He and his wife, Patricia Robeson, had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 14th.
Bruce was very proud of his son, Dr. Kirk Robeson, and his daughter, Dr. Kimberly Kron, who are continuing the family tradition of dentistry, including their spouses Dr. Meredith Robeson and Dr. Gerald Kron, respectively. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Bill Hanna; and his four grandchildren, Kyle and Kathryn Kron and Nolan and Holden Robeson. His family cared for him deeply and they miss him greatly.
Calling hours will be held at the Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 21st. A memorial service will also be held at the Church of the Lakes with Pastor Bryan George officiating. You may greet the family at 4 p.m. prior to the service, which will be at 5 p.m., and a meal will be served following the service. The Formet-Clevenger and Gordon Funeral Home will be making arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Central American Medical Outreach, https://www.camo.org/ and condolences may be left at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019