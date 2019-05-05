|
Bruce Beatty 1928-2019
Age 90 of Tampa, Florida passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Born June 15, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to the late Dwight & Ruth (Siffert) Beatty. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School where he was All City, All County & All State in Football his Senior Year plus the first Recipient of the WHBC Most Valuable Player Award. He was a graduate of Miami of Ohio where he started his coaching career. His 36 years of college & professional coaching took him from Miami of Ohio to Northwestern to the NFL & the Patriots, Houston Oilers, Detroit Lions & Buffalo Bills. In 2017 he was inducted into the Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame.
Bruce is survived by his son & daughter-in-law Kris & Jackie Beatty of Atlanta, Georgia, daughter & son-in-law Shawn & Mike Manor of Greenville, South Carolina & daughter Kyle Thomas of Tampa, Florida & 6 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to The Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation, 4729 E. Sunrise Drive, #327, Tucson, Arizona 85718-4535.
