first and foremost, my condolences to the family on the passing of coach brown. for what it is worth, I have never posted on such a forum but for some reason I feel compelled to do so... I received a text from a high school teammate letting me know of coach brown's passing. I played for coach at Maumee high school for one season, 76,77 which was his first year at Maumee. looking back at that time, I can now truly say coach brown sincerely cared for his players.... after our season ended he provided me a handwritten note that I still have to this day. my thoughts and prayers go out to coach brown's family. jim freimark

