Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Bruce C. West


1963 - 2019
Bruce C. West Obituary
Bruce C. West

Surrounded by love, Bruce C. West departed this life on August 15, 2019. Bruce was born into his loving family on July 11, 1963 in Talladega, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret West Gooden and Jessie Gooden; brother, Angelo Maurice Gooden and nephew, Shawn Scott Dixon.

Bruce was a 1981 graduate of Timken High School, attended The University of Akron and worked many years at the Timken Company. He enjoyed his loving family, riding his motorcycle, being a provider and spending time with his friends.

He leaves his children, Nieshia West, Michael Young, Jovan Young, Demetrius Young, Maurice Young, Mercedes West and Adrian "Dre" West; and 18 grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored. Also cherishing his memories are his sisters, Debra, Tyra, Jackie, Charlotte and Tracy; his brothers, Virgil, Anthony, Edwin and Brandon; his aunt Evelyn Gooden and her family; his Alabama family; special cousins, LaRoslynn "Tinky" and Crishawna and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and other loved ones.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 3 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2-3 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2019
