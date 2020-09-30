1/1
Bruce Cain
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Cain

Age 69, of North Canton, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 following an extended battle with cancer. He was born April 11, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late Gerald and June (Morgan) Cain. Bruce was a graduate of North Canton Hoover High School, Class of 1969. After graduation, he began an apprenticeship at Xcel Mold, and became a journeyman eventually working his way to ownership during a 50-year career. Bruce was past president of Hoover Sideliners. He loved riding his Harley all over the country, and was passionate about watching his grandchildren play basketball, football, and lacrosse.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Cain. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen; sons, Dr. Michael (Kristi) Cain and their children, Lily, Crew, and Cayman, and Adam (Kaitlyn) Cain and their daughter, Olivia.

Funeral services will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel in North Canton, 715 Whittier Ave. NW, North Canton. Interment will follow at North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes c/o JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. The family extends their thanks to the doctors and nurses of Aultman Hospital 4 North, and to Compassionate Care Center for their care and support of Bruce and his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Chapel in North Canton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved