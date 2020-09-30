Bruce Cain



Age 69, of North Canton, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 following an extended battle with cancer. He was born April 11, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late Gerald and June (Morgan) Cain. Bruce was a graduate of North Canton Hoover High School, Class of 1969. After graduation, he began an apprenticeship at Xcel Mold, and became a journeyman eventually working his way to ownership during a 50-year career. Bruce was past president of Hoover Sideliners. He loved riding his Harley all over the country, and was passionate about watching his grandchildren play basketball, football, and lacrosse.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Cain. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen; sons, Dr. Michael (Kristi) Cain and their children, Lily, Crew, and Cayman, and Adam (Kaitlyn) Cain and their daughter, Olivia.



Funeral services will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel in North Canton, 715 Whittier Ave. NW, North Canton. Interment will follow at North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes c/o JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. The family extends their thanks to the doctors and nurses of Aultman Hospital 4 North, and to Compassionate Care Center for their care and support of Bruce and his family.



