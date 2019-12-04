Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
BRUCE D. BRENCKLE


1948 - 2019
BRUCE D. BRENCKLE Obituary
Bruce D. Brenckle

age 71 of Uniontown, passed away Monday afternoon, December 2, 2019, in Aultman Hospital. He was born March 8, 1948 in Canton to Jacob "Bud" and Gertrude (Graf) Brenckle. Bruce was a 1966 Marlington High School graduate and worked for Betsy Ross in Akron, Teledyne Monarch, and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration where he was an air traffic controller assistant and then owned B.D. Brenckle Trucking. He was a member of the Marine Corp Reserves and McKinley Lodge #431 F&AM. Bruce loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, but his greatest love and passion was being a grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; step children, William (Terri) VanCamp, Scott VanCamp; Step grandchildren, Hunter, Colton (Hannah Cassetty), Taylor, Tanner & Gracie VanCamp, great grandson, Cayden VanCamp; sister, Bev (Ron) Green; brothers, Tom Brenckle, Mark (Beth) Brenckle; and sister-in-law Sheila Brenckle. He was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond "Mooch" & Gene Brenckle, sister-in-law, Patricia Brenckle and step son Aaron VanCamp.

Calling hours will be Thursday 4-7:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services will be Friday 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Peace Cemetery.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Hartville

330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
