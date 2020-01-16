Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Massillon American Legion Post 221
427 Lincoln Way East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Barth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Edward Barth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Edward Barth Obituary
Bruce Edward Barth

You may have known Bruce from a more traditional manner (work, etc…), may have sponsored you or someone you know, crossed paths with him riding bicycles or motorcycles or even played chess with him at the mall.

Survived by his wife, Deborah, daughter. Christel (J.D.) Barth and brother, Roy (Debra Hickman). Preceded in death by parents, Don, Elsie and sister, Lois.

Join us Sunday, January 19th from 12-8 p.m. for a celebration of life at Massillon American Legion Post 221, 427 Lincoln Way East. Refreshments provided. See www.lamiellfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -