Bruce Edward Barth
You may have known Bruce from a more traditional manner (work, etc…), may have sponsored you or someone you know, crossed paths with him riding bicycles or motorcycles or even played chess with him at the mall.
Survived by his wife, Deborah, daughter. Christel (J.D.) Barth and brother, Roy (Debra Hickman). Preceded in death by parents, Don, Elsie and sister, Lois.
Join us Sunday, January 19th from 12-8 p.m. for a celebration of life at Massillon American Legion Post 221, 427 Lincoln Way East. Refreshments provided. See www.lamiellfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020