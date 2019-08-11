Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
BRUCE G. CLOUNIE


1931 - 2019
BRUCE G. CLOUNIE Obituary
Bruce G. Clounie

Calling hours will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:00 am at the funeral home, with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Internment is immediately following at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneral home.com.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
