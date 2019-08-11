|
|
|
Bruce G. Clounie
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:00 am at the funeral home, with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Internment is immediately following at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneral home.com.
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home
330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019