|
|
Bruce Lon Semelsberger
born in Orrville, OH, November 26, 1956, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 2, 2020, with his family by his side. He was employed by Valco Equipment for the past 28 years. He had a love for camping, riding motorcycles and anything else that had a motor.
Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew L. Semelsberger and Edna K. (Lohr) Semelsberger. Bruce is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Fox) Semelsberger; children: Stephanie (Chris) Sayles, Gary (Sarah) Fox, Craig (Jen) Semelsberger and Daniel Fox; brother,Todd (Diana) Semelsberger; grandchildren: Drew, Courtney, Hannah, Kiera, Gary, Jr., Haley, Gavin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Bruce would want everyone to dress casual. Graveside Service MONDAY, 11 a.m. at Canal Fulton Cemetery.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020