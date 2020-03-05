Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Canal Fulton Cemetery

BRUCE LON SEMELSBERGER


1956 - 2020
BRUCE LON SEMELSBERGER Obituary
Bruce Lon Semelsberger

born in Orrville, OH, November 26, 1956, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 2, 2020, with his family by his side. He was employed by Valco Equipment for the past 28 years. He had a love for camping, riding motorcycles and anything else that had a motor.

Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew L. Semelsberger and Edna K. (Lohr) Semelsberger. Bruce is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Fox) Semelsberger; children: Stephanie (Chris) Sayles, Gary (Sarah) Fox, Craig (Jen) Semelsberger and Daniel Fox; brother,Todd (Diana) Semelsberger; grandchildren: Drew, Courtney, Hannah, Kiera, Gary, Jr., Haley, Gavin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Bruce would want everyone to dress casual. Graveside Service MONDAY, 11 a.m. at Canal Fulton Cemetery.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020
