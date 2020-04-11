Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Bruce Richard Davis

Bruce Richard Davis Obituary
Bruce Richard Davis

65, of Canton, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a period of declining health. A son of the late John R. and Helen P. (Bertoline) Davis, Bruce was born November 11, 1954 at Dover, Ohio. Bruce graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1974 and was retired from the Laborers International Union of North America #1015. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and he enjoyed camping at Springwood Campground. Bruce also loved his beer. Bruce will be remembered for being ornery but one who had a big heart. He was an extremely generous and giving person who was always willing to go out of his way to help someone in need.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Che Shreve of Canton; a grandson, Hunter McKelley; two sisters, Amy (Donald) May of New Philadelphia and Toni DeBois of Dover; his aunt and uncle, Pat and Soc DeMeo and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Jon-Paul DeBois.

In keeping with Bruce's wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia.

A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bruce by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Bruce's memory to the Aultman Fondation, 2600 Sixth St SW, Canton, OH 44710 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2020
