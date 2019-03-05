|
Bruce Taggart 1948-2019
71, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on March 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, friends and family. Bruce was born on February 17, 1948 in Canton, Ohio to the late Howard and Lahoma (Rector) Taggart. He served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the Canton City School System following 28 years of service. Bruce loved to watch his Cleveland Browns every Sunday, lighting his bonfire in the backyard. He was especially proud of his vegetable garden and he shared the fruits of his labor with many. He was a member of AMVETS #124 of Canton and also a member of The Club of Canton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cindi (Clark) Taggart, brother Ned (Louise) Taggart, sister Cheryl (Clyde) Burfield, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bruce will be dearly missed by his many friends who he considered family.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019