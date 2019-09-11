|
|
Bruno Codispoti
November 5, 1931 –September 9, 2019
Bruno was born to Giuseppe and Sofia Codispoti in Sant'Andrea, Italy. He was trained in Rome, Italy as a master custom tailor, and came to the US in 1959. Bruno was married to Nancy (Russell) Codispoti in 1961 and they had two daughters, Lisa Codispoti and Jolinda (Codispoti) Seiple. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Antonio, Angelo and Daniel and son-in-law, Rex Ferguson. Bruno is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Jolinda, son-in-law Sam Seiple, his grandsons, Jonah and Zak Ferguson and granddaughter, Christine Seiple, all of whom he adored.
He owned and operated Bruno's Custom Tailors in Canton, Ohio. Bruno had interests in many areas including international stamps and coins, ballroom dancing, gardening, reading, world affairs and helping others in need. Anyone who had the pleasure of sitting at Bruno's table also knows he was an incredible chef and felt much joy in sharing his delicious culinary creations with others.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Crossroads Hospice or the Sons and Daughters of Italy's Scholarship fund. Bruno's immediate family will celebrate his sweet, kind and gentle life privately. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019