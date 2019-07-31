|
Bryan D. Lucas
Age 51, of Bexley, OH, and formerly of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 27, 2019 in his home. He was born in Fuerth, Germany, to Wayne Lee Jr. and Karolina (Maurer) Lucas. Bryan was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was employed by the Veterans Administration as an IT Specialist. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne Lee Sr. and Elsie Lucas, and Wilma McCray.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Rita E. (Berrios) to whom he was married 26 years; one son, Jakob B. Lucas; his parents, Wayne Lee, Jr. and Karolina Lucas; one brother, Craig Lucas; and many extended family members.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Graveside services immediately following in Melscheimer Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
