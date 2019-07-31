Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Melscheimer Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for BRYAN LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRYAN D. LUCAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRYAN D. LUCAS Obituary
Bryan D. Lucas

Age 51, of Bexley, OH, and formerly of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 27, 2019 in his home. He was born in Fuerth, Germany, to Wayne Lee Jr. and Karolina (Maurer) Lucas. Bryan was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was employed by the Veterans Administration as an IT Specialist. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne Lee Sr. and Elsie Lucas, and Wilma McCray.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Rita E. (Berrios) to whom he was married 26 years; one son, Jakob B. Lucas; his parents, Wayne Lee, Jr. and Karolina Lucas; one brother, Craig Lucas; and many extended family members.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Graveside services immediately following in Melscheimer Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRYAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now