Bryan J. SillsAge 59 of Canton, passed away suddenly as a result of an injury on September 25, 2020. Bryan was born April 6, 1961 in Canton, Ohio, the son of Pauline Wilma Sills (Stats). As a 1979 graduate of Glen Oak High School, Bryan was also a member of the National Honor Society. Bryan was and will continue to be known as son, father, brother, uncle and friend. Bryan was a hard worker and dedicated countless years as an employee to A Cut Above Tree Service, Shearer's Foods, Smith's IGA, the V.A. Hospital in Brecksville and the Plain Township Fire Department (17+ years). Even greater than Bryan's well-known stubbornness and humor was his heart and love for others. Bryan was as selfless and loyal as they come; he always had your back and liked to make your day better.Bryan was preceded in death by his devoted mother, as well as his Uncle Nick, who were major influences in his life. Bryan even named both his children after Uncle Nick. He is survived by his two children, Nicholas Bryan Sills and Alyssa Nicole Sills; older brother, David (Nadine) Sills; younger sister, Karen (Fred) Long; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. Bryan will also leave behind two dogs, Shelby and Gabby, that he loved and adored.A memorial service will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Louisville Church of Christ (1520 California Ave, Louisville, OH 44641) with calling hours to follow from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to honor the life of Bryan. After calling hours, there will be a burial at Evergreen Memorial Gardens (2698 Broadway Ave NE, Louisville, OH 4464) at 11 a.m. Please sign the online guestbook atReed Funeral Home330-477-6721