|
|
Bryan R. Chaddock
age 51, died Monday morning following injuries received in an automobile accident. Born in Canton to Roy and Donna (Davis) Chaddock he was the lead technician with the Canton Sign Company where he was a dedicated employee. Bryan was and avid Browns and Ohio State fan and loved NASCAR, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents he is survived by three daughters, Chelcie, Alexis and Samantha Chaddock and his son, Matthew; two grandchildren, Jayla and Cali. Also survived by his loving fiancé, Jennifer Kuhens; also survived by sisters Shelley (John) Griggy and Cindy (Joe) Fedor.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, 11 a.m. in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Interment will be in New Harrisburg Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. You may sign the guest book at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019