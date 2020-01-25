|
|
Bryan W. Hill
12/27/1963 – 1/20/2020
Survived by his wife, Kelly; children, Anthony Siple, Shaun Hill, Bryan Hill Jr., Derrick Hill, Conniejeanne Hill and Mahala Hill; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Chris Norris and Tina Baker; nieces and nephews.
Services will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family will gather in the funeral home before the service from 3-6:30 p.m. To send the family condolences online and read the complete obituary, visit our website at www. SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020