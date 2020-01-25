Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:30 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Bryan W. Hill


1963 - 2020
Bryan W. Hill Obituary
Bryan W. Hill

12/27/1963 – 1/20/2020

Survived by his wife, Kelly; children, Anthony Siple, Shaun Hill, Bryan Hill Jr., Derrick Hill, Conniejeanne Hill and Mahala Hill; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Chris Norris and Tina Baker; nieces and nephews.

Services will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family will gather in the funeral home before the service from 3-6:30 p.m. To send the family condolences online and read the complete obituary, visit our website at www. SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020
