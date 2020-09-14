1/1
BRYCETON L. JENKINS
Bryceton L. Jenkins

18, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Bryceton was born on April 30, 2002 in Canton, the son of his father, Steve Jenkins and his mother, Lisa (Newman) Jenkins. He was a resident of Jackson/Massillon and a 2020 graduate of Washington High School. Bryceton enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, playing video games, four wheeling, paintballing and the outdoors. He had a great and loveable sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Stephen Newman. He is survived by his parents, Steve Jenkins and Lisa Newman - Jenkins; his girlfriend and mother of his unborn baby boy, Madison Dinger; his grandparents, Loleda Newman and Janet and Richard Jenkins; sisters: Asheley Murphy and Heather Newman; nephew, Logan; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Bryceton's life will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and 10-11 a.m. on Thursday. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 14, 2020.
