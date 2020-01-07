|
|
Bud Myers
61, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 4th. Born in Canton on June 27, 1958, a son of Hilburn Myers Jr and the late Betty Rose (Dalton) Myers. Bud was retired after many years with the Laborers Local 1015 Union.
Besides his father, he is survived by wife, Brenda L. (Poulton) Myers; son, Buddy (Dene) Myers, of Redondo Beach, Calif; step son, Bob (Amy) Smith, of Hartville; step daughter, Brandi Smith, of Louisville; two sisters, Vicki and Susie; two brothers, Fred and Joe; as well as four grandchildren, Beau, Sierra, Kaylee, and Kelsie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. also in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020