Bud Myers
61, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 4th. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. also in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020