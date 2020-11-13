1/1
Burl Edward Crawford
1930 - 2020
Burl Edward Crawford

90, of North Lawrence, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Burl was born on July 5, 1930, in Hockingport, Ohio the son of the late John and Bertha (Jackson) Crawford. Burl was a United States Airforce Veteran, serving our country during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Republic Steel after 36 years of service. Following his retirement from Republic Steel, he worked for Shady Hollow Country Club. Burl enjoyed taking his family on many camping trips. He was a member of East Greenville United Methodist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Bucklew; infant son, Larry Eugene; brothers, John, Lawrence, and Ira Crawford; sisters, Alma Lofty, Juanita Ellison & Jessie Stiff; and son-in-law, Jerry Barkman. He is survived by his loving wife, Eloise (Humphrey) Crawford whom he shared 69 years of marriage; children, Brenda Barkman, Rebecca (Reynold) Williams, Kevin (Diana Rauschenberg) Crawford, and Vicki Jo (Ronald) Jones; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with one coming soon; and sister, Mickey (Paul) Kreiger.

A Celebration of Burl's life will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at East Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research at www.alzfdn.org. All attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2020.
