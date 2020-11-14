Or Copy this URL to Share

A Celebration of Burl's life will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at East Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research at



Burl Edward Crawford. A Celebration of Burl's life will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at East Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research at www.alzfdn.org. All attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

