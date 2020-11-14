Burl Edward
Crawford
A Celebration of Burl's life will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at East Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research at www.alzfdn.org
. All attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.
