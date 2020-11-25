1/1
Burl Henry Hurley
1942 - 2020
Burl Henry Hurley

CUYAHOGA FALLS - 78, passed away November 22, 2020. He was born in Massillon, OH on January 16, 1942 to the late Henry and Delores (Burwell) Hurley. Burl was a graduate of Massillon City High School and the University of Akron. He was a longtime employee of B.F. Goodrich where he worked as an industrial engineer. Burl later worked as a custodian for Plain Local Schools. He enjoyed family camping trips, hunting, golf, canoeing, boating and most of all fishing with the love of his life, Janet. Burl was a little league coach giving every child a chance to play. He was a generous and devoted family man with the patience needed to teach his grandchildren to drive.

Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Janet; he is survived by his children, Cheryl (Kirk) Bruce, Mike (Michelle) and Donald (Lisa); grandchildren, Cady (Sam) Dannemiller, Chelsey (Matt) Kirkland, Luke (Erin) Bruce, Grace Hurley, Andy (Brittany) Hammett and Tyler Bliss; greatgrandchildren, Amelia Dannemiller, Daniel Kirkland, Ellie Ferguson and Hazel Hammett; brother, Raymond; sisters, Gloria Beck and Delores (Richard) Ley.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held when travel is safe. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com PLEASE, always wear your mask, safely wash your hands, and keep your distance. Dying a painful, lonely death from COVID 19 is a terrible way to leave this world.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
