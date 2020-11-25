Burl Henry Hurley
CUYAHOGA FALLS - 78, passed away November 22, 2020. He was born in Massillon, OH on January 16, 1942 to the late Henry and Delores (Burwell) Hurley. Burl was a graduate of Massillon City High School and the University of Akron. He was a longtime employee of B.F. Goodrich where he worked as an industrial engineer. Burl later worked as a custodian for Plain Local Schools. He enjoyed family camping trips, hunting, golf, canoeing, boating and most of all fishing with the love of his life, Janet. Burl was a little league coach giving every child a chance to play. He was a generous and devoted family man with the patience needed to teach his grandchildren to drive.
Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Janet; he is survived by his children, Cheryl (Kirk) Bruce, Mike (Michelle) and Donald (Lisa); grandchildren, Cady (Sam) Dannemiller, Chelsey (Matt) Kirkland, Luke (Erin) Bruce, Grace Hurley, Andy (Brittany) Hammett and Tyler Bliss; greatgrandchildren, Amelia Dannemiller, Daniel Kirkland, Ellie Ferguson and Hazel Hammett; brother, Raymond; sisters, Gloria Beck and Delores (Richard) Ley.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held when travel is safe. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
PLEASE, always wear your mask, safely wash your hands, and keep your distance. Dying a painful, lonely death from COVID 19 is a terrible way to leave this world.