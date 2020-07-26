1/1
Burton Franklin Brown Jr.
1958 - 2020
Burton Franklin Brown, Jr.

61, of Canton, passed away Friday, July 24th, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Alliance on October 5, 1958, a son of the late Julia (Legg) and Burton F. Brown, Sr., also preceded in death by brother, George Brown. Burton loved to play cards, go to garage sales, cars, and cooking. Most of all, Burton loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by his wife, Linda Scott; daughter, Shirley Jones, both of Canton; three sisters, Susan Mortensen, of Fla., Mary Lou Stuckey, of Canton, Sherry (Dave) Bogden, of Alliance; two grandchildren, Calvin and Stephanie; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Ryker, and Sophia; two sisters-in-law, Wilma Crossan, Sheila (Dave) Hobbs; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Mary) Crossan; as well as numerous other family members; and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 1st in the Eden Church of the Brethren, 4437 Richville Dr. SW, Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor Wayne Scott officiating. A light lunch will be served following the service. You may add your condolences on our website:

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
