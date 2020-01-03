The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. J. Harris Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. J. Harris Sr. Obituary
C J Harris Sr.

Age 76 of Massillon passed away December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 12, 1943 to the late Vonzeal Knight. He lived most of his life in Massillon and was a 1961 graduate of Washington School. He served in the Air Force and retired from Republic Steel.

He is survived by his son, CJ Harris Jr. and his wife, Lisa. They have three children and two grandchildren. He leaves a brother, Nathan Laster of Massillon.

Service will be at the convenience of the family.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now