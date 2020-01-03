|
|
C J Harris Sr.
Age 76 of Massillon passed away December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 12, 1943 to the late Vonzeal Knight. He lived most of his life in Massillon and was a 1961 graduate of Washington School. He served in the Air Force and retired from Republic Steel.
He is survived by his son, CJ Harris Jr. and his wife, Lisa. They have three children and two grandchildren. He leaves a brother, Nathan Laster of Massillon.
Service will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020