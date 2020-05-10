C. JOAN (LAMB) WILLAMAN
1933 - 2020
C. Joan (Lamb) Willaman

was welcomed into the arms of her loving Savior on the morning of April 30, 2020. She was born to Randall B. and Mary N. Lamb on March 6, 1933, and resided in North Canton, OH, most of her life. 'JoAnn' loved the Lord and attended Canton Grace Brethren Church. She adored her family as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She lived a life of loving her family, loving others, and loving God, always putting others' needs before her own.

JoAnn is survived by her best friend, high school sweetheart, and loving husband of 66 years, Max L. Willaman; her children: Sharon Reese (Ted) of Canton, OH, Jerry Willaman (Kelly) of Trenton, MI, Lori Friddle (Steve) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Mitch Willaman (Gretchen) of North Webster, IN.; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been provided by Reed Funeral Home of North Canton. Please visit: reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook. "The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace."

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
