Calvin "Cal" Gonter
71, of Massillon, passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Charles and Anna Bell (Davis) Gonter. Cal started working right out of high school with his father as a truck driver. He turned his career into his passion and remained a truck driver for almost his entire life. Most of his truck driving friends knew Cal by his CB name "Two Speed" and they would still get together a couple times of week at Mcdonald's to hang out. In his younger years, Cal was a faithful son and always made sure his parents were taken care of. His faithfulness was something he never lost sight of which led him to become a very devoted husband and father. His greatest pride and joy was his grandchildren. Cal adored each and every one of them and was so proud to be their grandpa. Cal's kind heart and compassion for others were just some of the few qualities he had that will be remembered most. He was also a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon.
Cal will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 33 years, Francine (Smith) Gonter and together they would have celebrated their 34th year of marriage on July 19th.; children: Janet (Brian) Allen and Dale (Jennifer) Alderton; and grandchildren Brandon, Sarah, Matthew, Samuel, Jacob and Emma. In addition to his parents, Cal was preceded in death by his brothers Curtis and Paul and his infant grandson, TJ.
The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing staff at Altercare of Navarre who became a second family to Cal during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy, Akron, OH 44307. In keeping with the family's wishes, a private service for Cal will be held at a later date. Messages of support and sympathy may be left at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
71, of Massillon, passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Charles and Anna Bell (Davis) Gonter. Cal started working right out of high school with his father as a truck driver. He turned his career into his passion and remained a truck driver for almost his entire life. Most of his truck driving friends knew Cal by his CB name "Two Speed" and they would still get together a couple times of week at Mcdonald's to hang out. In his younger years, Cal was a faithful son and always made sure his parents were taken care of. His faithfulness was something he never lost sight of which led him to become a very devoted husband and father. His greatest pride and joy was his grandchildren. Cal adored each and every one of them and was so proud to be their grandpa. Cal's kind heart and compassion for others were just some of the few qualities he had that will be remembered most. He was also a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon.
Cal will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 33 years, Francine (Smith) Gonter and together they would have celebrated their 34th year of marriage on July 19th.; children: Janet (Brian) Allen and Dale (Jennifer) Alderton; and grandchildren Brandon, Sarah, Matthew, Samuel, Jacob and Emma. In addition to his parents, Cal was preceded in death by his brothers Curtis and Paul and his infant grandson, TJ.
The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing staff at Altercare of Navarre who became a second family to Cal during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy, Akron, OH 44307. In keeping with the family's wishes, a private service for Cal will be held at a later date. Messages of support and sympathy may be left at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.