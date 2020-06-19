Calvin
Robinson, Jr.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio. Graveside services will be private at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Robinson, Jr.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio. Graveside services will be private at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.