Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Candy S. Karl


1955 - 2020
Candy S. Karl Obituary
Candy S. Karl

64, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born in Canton on Aug. 3, 1955 to the late Robert and Donna Ebey and was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Candy was employed as a bus driver for several years, the last 18 with Canton City Schools. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping and fishing and will be deeply missed.

Candy leaves her children, Jeremy (Amanda) Karl, Jacki (Ryan) Adams and Candy (Alex) Jogerst; seven grandbabies; sisters, Cindy (John) Derwacter, Jeanne (Bill) Fisher and Bobbi Jo Blind; her brother, Robert Ebey and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
