Carita Anne (McCandlish) Wince
"Joyfully Reunited"
is rejoicing and singing in Heaven. Carita went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 21st, 2020. She was 91 years old. Carita lived a long life full of love and passed away peacefully surrounded by family, as she was in life. Born on March 18th, 1929 in Bremen, Ohio, Carita moved to Canton during her junior year of high school and was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School. It was here that she discovered her passion and gift for song, which she carried with her throughout the rest of her life. She was an active member of the Bedford Church choir, Westminster Presbyterian Church choir, the Perry Mother Singers, and Carroll County Chorale, and sang many solos, duets, and trios. She and her husband Bernie, whom she met on a blind date, were married 61 years prior to his passing in 2008. Together they enjoyed an active life on Lake Mohawk, with Carita boating, fishing, cross country skiing, playing tennis, and golfing well into her 80s. She loved to camp and fish, play the piano, sing, watch the birds, and dabble with her art and tend to her flower garden. In addition to being active in the Lake Mohawk Garden Club and Golf Club, Carita was very active as a deacon and elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church and twice traveled to Haiti to build a church and spread God's word. More than anything else, Carita's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her family meant the world to her, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Carita is welcomed in Heaven with open arms by her parents, Lloyd and Dorothy McCandlish, her beloved husband Bernie, treasured son Kenneth "Buzz" Wince, sister Marjorie Allen, and three special brothers-in-law. Carita is survived by daughter Brenda (Rick) Horton, son Richard and cherished daughter-in-law Carolyn Wince; grandchildren Kenny (Chrissy) Wince, Erik (Hannah) Wince, J.D. Horton, and Katie (Ben) Finley; great grandchildren Rachel, Carson, and Cade Wince, and Kersee and Sydney Wince; sisters Elaine Reynolds and Wilma Collins; and several loved nieces and nephews. Carita leaves behind many dear lifelong friends from Lake Mohawk, Westminster, and her condo association. Carita's family wishes to thank Mercy Hospital Hospice for their excellent care in Carita's final days.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Mercy Hospital Hospice, Total Living Center, or the in Carita's name. In light of current safety precautions, there will be a private burial for Carita; a public celebration of life will be held at a later time. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2020