|
|
Carl A. Schuring 1926-2019
Together Again
93, of Canton passed away on March 5, 2019. Carl was born in Canton, Ohio on January 18, 1926 to the late John and Ada Schuring. He served in the US Army during WWII and retired from the Berger Division of LTV Steel.
Preceded in death by his wife, Norma Schuring; son, Wynn Schuring; and sister, Annamarie Crum. He is survived by his daughter, Marsha (Jack) Fortune; daughter in law ,Beth Schuring; grandchildren, Aaron Fortune, Philip (Seana) Fortune, Christa (Jeremy) Schuring Stephens, Jill (JD) Ross, Matthew (Ashley) Schuring and Heather (Jarred) Zapolnik; 10 great grandchildren; and niece, Sheila (Tom) Esborn. The family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Northwood Village and Crossroads Hospice for their love and care.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday March 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Mark Kreemer officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12-1 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019