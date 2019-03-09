Home

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday March 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Mark Kreemer officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12-1 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019
