Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
CARL A. TANNER


CARL A. TANNER
1929 - 2019
CARL A. TANNER Obituary
Carl A. Tanner

Age 89, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 after his battle with COPD.

Visitation is Saturday March 2, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 with Military Honors at 1 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, PO Box 113, Greentown, OH 44630. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2019
