Carl Arthur Ervin
age 85, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his residence in Dalton. Carl was born on April 2, 1934, in Barberton, Ohio, to the late Carl and Catherine (Euler) Ervin. He was an active athlete and graduated from Barberton High School in 1952 and Bluffton College in 1958. He married Bonnie Genet on August 29, 1997, in Dalton. Bonnie survives. He worked in the dairy industry for Lawsons, progressed to plant manager for Cumberland Farms, and then moved into sales, before retiring from Process Division 1992. Carl and Lolita were proprietors of Riceland Cheese Cellar for 10 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, flying his own airplane, taking care of his
llamas, enjoyed engaging people in a good argument, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are daughter, Audrey (Roger) Kinney of Dalton, son, Brad (Mary) Ervin of Lexington, VA, son, Jeff Ervin of Kidron, and daughter, Melanie (Kevin) Walton of Smithville; step-son, Jon Prunty of Scottsdale, AZ; step-daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Steele of Canton; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Jared) Himes, Megan (Corey) Reynolds, Tyler (Emily) Burns, Owen Walton, Jeremy Ervin, Allegra Ervin, Colby Ervin, McKenzie Prunty, Ethan Prunty, Ellena Steele, and Emily Steele; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife Lolita (Lehman) Ervin; sisters, Carolyn Keith, and Carla Johnson; and brother, Clyde Ervin.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, with Pastor Jack McClelland officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Friends may call on Thursday at Auble Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at: www.aublefuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Auble Funeral Home,
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019