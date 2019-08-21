|
|
Carl Arthur Ervin
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, with Pastor Jack
McClelland officiating.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Friends may call on Thursday at Auble Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the
funeral home's web site at: www.aublefuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Auble Funeral Home,
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019