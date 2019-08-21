Home

Services
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
CARL ARTHUR ERVIN


1934 - 2019
CARL ARTHUR ERVIN Obituary
Carl Arthur Ervin

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, with Pastor Jack

McClelland officiating.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Friends may call on Thursday at Auble Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the

funeral home's web site at: www.aublefuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Auble Funeral Home,

330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
