|
|
Carl D. Hockenberry
age 69 of Canton, OH, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 7, 1950 in Alexandria, LA, to the late Ted and Grace (Gunter) Hockenberry. Carl was a graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He served our country in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. Carl retired from the U.S. Postal Service as Postmaster at the Louisville Post Office after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Uhrichsville Rotary Club. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He loved his pets and he loved to make people laugh through his jokes. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his step-father, Lewis Gill; and brother, Tommy Hockenberry.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dottie (Sedon) Hockenberry; daughter, Natalie (Brent) Mathie of Louisville; son, Craig (Erin) Hockenberry of Cincinnati; beloved grandchildren: Jacob Mathie, Jared Mathie, Vivian, Gino, and Rocco Hockenberry; step-son, Lee Ehret of Canton; sisters: Shirley (Douglas) Kemp of Canton, Debbie (Dave) Morrison of East Sparta, and Janice (Russell) Richmond of Alexandria, Louisiana: godchildren: Tim, Danny, Savanna, Mikayla, Nathaniel; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, OH (300 N. Chapel St., Louisville, OH 44641), with Rev. Father Bob Miller as celebrant. In lieu of calling hours, a fellowship luncheon will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to a . Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020