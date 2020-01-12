Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
300 N. Chapel St
Louisville, OH
CARL D. HOCKENBERRY


1950 - 2020
CARL D. HOCKENBERRY Obituary
Carl D.

Hockenberry

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated (TOMORROW) Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, OH (300 N. Chapel St., Louisville, OH 44641) with Rev. Father Bob Miller as celebrant.

In lieu of calling hours, a fellowship luncheon will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to a . Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -