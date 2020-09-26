Carl Dean Farnsworth
age 83, of Massillon, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 in The Laurels of Massillon. He was born December 25, 1936 in Bells Ridge, OH to the late Wilbert and Anna Gertrude (Hooper) Farnsworth. Carl retired from Schneider National Trucking in 2009. He was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple. He enjoyed hunting, gambling and never knew a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth F. Farnsworth in 2003; four sisters and five brothers. Carl is survived by four children, James (Lora) Farnsworth, Carol Lombardo, David (Robert) Farnsworth and Rebecca (Robert) Tyson; a loving companion for the last 10 years, JoAnn Farnsworth; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received Monday 5-7pm in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton where social distancing and facial coverings will be required. A private family service will be Tuesday with burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
