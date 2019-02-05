|
|
Carl E. Moore
Age 83, of Minerva and formerly of St. Clairesville, OH. He was born June 13, 1935, in Belmont County. He graduated from St. Clairesville High School. Carl served in the United States Army from 1958-1962. He retired from the Minerva Local Schools where he was transportation supervisor from 1979-2009. He was a member of Minerva Methodist Church. Carl enjoyed coaching little league and bantam football and was a member of the Jaycees and treasured spending time with his family, he liked to fish, read, feed animals and birds in his yard, and he loved music. He is preceded in death by, parents Glen and Freda (Padgelak) Moore; son, Michael Moore; two sisters, Donna Rouschenberg and Glenda "Cookie" Ashby; and a brother, David Moore.
He is survived by children, Kimberly (David) Moore Koren of Louisville and Mark (Kristi) Moore of Alliance; three grandchildren: Brittney and Joshua Koren, and Abby Moore; siblings: Randy (Beth) Moore, Greg Moore and Diana (Cecil) Manhallon; companion, Alice Rocco; and several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Henri.
Funeral Services with full military honors will be held Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison,
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019