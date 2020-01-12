|
Carl E. Richards
age 88, of Marlboro Township, passed away Friday January 10, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1931 in Canton to the late Wilson and Leota (Sheely) Richards and graduated from Marlboro High School in 1950. He was a Korean War Army veteran. He was a truck driver for 30 years and member of Retired Teamsters Fellowship Club. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing; And, a member of Ohio Sportsman & Farmers League, Goodyear Hunting & Fishing Club and Bolivar Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette (Willis), they married June 2, 1957; children Thomas (Vanessa), Sue (Ralph) Wearsch, Allen (Michele); grandchildren Kyle and Kurt (fiancee Olivia), Kristen and Kelsey Wearsch, Ryan and Natalie; brother Raymond; brother-in-law Paul Higgins; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by sisters Eva Higgins, Vera Wareham.
Calling hours are January 17th, Friday 4-7 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are January 18th, Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home. Final resting place is Marlboro Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020