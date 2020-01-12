Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Carl E. Richards


1931 - 2020
Carl E. Richards Obituary
Carl E. Richards

age 88, of Marlboro Township, passed away Friday January 10, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1931 in Canton to the late Wilson and Leota (Sheely) Richards and graduated from Marlboro High School in 1950. He was a Korean War Army veteran. He was a truck driver for 30 years and member of Retired Teamsters Fellowship Club. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing; And, a member of Ohio Sportsman & Farmers League, Goodyear Hunting & Fishing Club and Bolivar Sportsman's Club.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette (Willis), they married June 2, 1957; children Thomas (Vanessa), Sue (Ralph) Wearsch, Allen (Michele); grandchildren Kyle and Kurt (fiancee Olivia), Kristen and Kelsey Wearsch, Ryan and Natalie; brother Raymond; brother-in-law Paul Higgins; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by sisters Eva Higgins, Vera Wareham.

Calling hours are January 17th, Friday 4-7 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are January 18th, Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home. Final resting place is Marlboro Cemetery.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
