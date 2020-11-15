Carl Edward Geib
age 83, of North Canton died at his home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Carl was born on Nov. 11, 1936 in Massillon, the third of five children of the late Charles Edwin Geib and Helen (Stockert) Geib. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in North Canton, served on Church Council and as a trustee. His was an example to many of hard work and faith in His Lord Jesus Christ. After graduating high school, Carl enlisted in the U. S. Army and was assigned to West Germany. After one tour of duty he was honorably discharged and he returned to Stark County. Soon after, he married his sweetheart, Sue, and they began to raise their family in North Canton. Sue and Carl enjoyed traveling and participating in activities hosted by the German American Club and the local Antique Power Association. Carl retired after a 36-year career from the East Ohio Gas Company. Carl spent his retirement years volunteering at Pegasus Farm in Hartville. He was a handyman of all trades and always giving with his time to help others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Carl was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by his wife, Susan Schriever Geib; his son, Andrew Charles Geib; his sister, Mary Catherine Watts, and his infant brother, James Alfred Geib. Carl is survived by his son, Frederick (Laurin) Geib; granddaughters, Ellen Geib and Carrie Geib; grandson, John Geib; and sisters, Margaret (Don) Reichenbach and Ruth Hiltbrand.
A private graveside service for family members will be held at North Canton Cemetery where Carl will be buried next to his wife. Memorial contributions may be made to Pegasus Farm 7490 Edison St. N.E., Hartville, Ohio 44632, 330-935-2300 or online at https://www.pegasusfarm.org/73
