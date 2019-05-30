Home

Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
CARL G. "BUD" SHAFFER


1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
CARL G. "BUD" SHAFFER Obituary
Carl G. "Bud" Shaffer

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Carl's family will receive friends Friday, May 31st from 10–11:00 am at the Central Presbyterian Church. A service Celebrating his life will follow conducted by Rev. Larry Lalama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Canton or the Central Presbyterian Church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
