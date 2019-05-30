|
|
|
Carl G. "Bud" Shaffer
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Carl's family will receive friends Friday, May 31st from 10–11:00 am at the Central Presbyterian Church. A service Celebrating his life will follow conducted by Rev. Larry Lalama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Canton or the Central Presbyterian Church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
Read More