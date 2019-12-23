|
Carl J. Mani
Age 74, of Louisville, formerly of Alliance, passed away at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, December 18, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born November 20, 1945, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Clarence J. and Muriel E. (McPherson) Mani. A 1963 graduate of Marlington High School, Carl was employed as a communications technician with AEP until his retirement. He was a member of the Louisville Sportsman Club and an active Ham Radio operator and member of the ARRL. He also enjoyed drag racing and was a member of the International Hot Rod Association.
Survivors include his wife, Yanyan Mani of Louisville, whom he married in 1997; daughter, Jennifer Mani of Waynesburg; and sisters, Marleen (Casey) Grant and Susan Mani, both of Alliance. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Clarence Mani; and a niece, Shannon.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 23, 2019