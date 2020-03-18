|
Carl L. Andrews
73, passed away on March 12, 2020. He was born in New Brockton, AL on May 19, 1946 to Carlton and Willie Mae (Owens) Andrews. Carl was a graduate of Malvern High School and attended Central State College. While in high school Carl was known for his abilities on the football field and is enshrined in the Malvern High School Hall of Fame. He worked 37 years at the Hoover Company and also kept a second job to support his family. He was a true gentleman dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He never met a stranger, he loved to talk with people a simple trip could take an hour. He loved all sports, Browns, Cavs, OSU, Massillon Tigers and the LA Dodgers. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and a member of the male chorus.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (Dampier) Andrews, their children, Bridget D. Dannals, Michael V. (Kyra) Andrews and Marcus L. (Tami) Andrews; seven grandchildren, Andre, Jared, Marissa, Natalie, Nora, Kayleigh and Kinsie; and many friends and extended family. He was also preceded in death by his four brothers, Kenny, Curlen, William and Harrison Andrews.
Friends may call at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 am-11 am with a Home Going Celebration to be held at 11 am by Rev. Anthony Robinson. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020