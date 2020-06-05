CARL LEROY MARKS
1940 - 2020
Carl Leroy Marks

80, of Canton Ohio, passed peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Mr. Marks was born April 15, 1940. He attended Canton McKinley High School where he excelled in sports. He served his country bravely in the Vietnam War. And after 43 years at United Foundries, he retired a happy man. He enjoyed the outdoors, attending car shows with his 1951 Ford Victoria, watching football, playing golf and spending time with his family. He was active in both the community and church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Marks; children, Laurie Niemeyer, Russell Marks and John Marks; brothers and their spouses, Bobby Marks, Helen Purdue, Debbie Marks, Rosemary Rapp and Louise Archer (Barry); grandchildren Damian Niemeyer, Amy Niemeyer, Megan Niemeyer, Maya Marks, Calan Marks and Carter Marks; and great grandchildren Cash Niemeyer, Liam Aiken, Nicholas Petrusch Jr. and Lexi Aiken. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Judy Hill, Karen Sterzbaugh and Ron Marks.

Arrangements are with the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home with services scheduled at 11:00 am on Saturday. Visitation will be on Friday from 6-8 pm, and on Saturday from 10:30-11:00 am at the funeral home.


Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
JUN
6
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
