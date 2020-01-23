Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Carl Lionel Simmons


1953 - 2020
Carl Lionel Simmons Obituary
Carl Lionel Simmons

was born on May 15, 1953 in Elkins, W.Va., to Lionel and Betty (Weese) Simmons, and passed away on Jan. 18, 2020. Carl was a lifelong resident of Beach City, Ohio, still residing in the home he purchased when he was 20 years old. Carl is survived by his mother, Betty Simmons of Beach City; brother, Neil Simmons of Beach City, sister, Sandy (Paul) Bickel of Akron; son, Scott (Angie) Simmons of Beach City; son, Craig (Amanda) Simmons of Navarre; son, Eric (Chelsea) Simmons of Townsend, Del; son, Adam (Kari) Merry of Navarre, and nine grandchildren. Carl was proceeded in death by his father, Lionel Simmons; brother, Larry Simmons, and nephews, Nathan Simmons and Wayne Simmons.

Carl was a hardworking man all his life, starting his first full-time employment as a teenager. He continued his career as a butcher for Agnes and Superior Meats, railroad conductor for Wheeling & Lake Erie, and retired from ARE. He was a member of the VFW for many years and participated in activities with other local clubs as well. Carl was an avid outdoorsman with outstanding skills as a hunter, fisherman, lumberman, and mushroom hunter. Carl enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carl also loved spending time together with his family and his many friends. Carl was dearly loved by many and he will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call at Lantzer Funeral Home in Beach City, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 24 between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., funeral service from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Lantzer Funeral Home, 330-756-2121
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
