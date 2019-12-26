Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Carl M. Johnson Jr. Obituary
Carl M. Johnson, Jr.

age 96 died Sunday. He was

a life resident of Canton, 1941 graduate of McKinley High School, retired from R&J Furniture and then worked for Thurin's Furnishings. Carl was a former life member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (Canton) and now a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Maximo), the former Canton Danish Lodge, VFW Post 3247, Amvets Post 124 and was a World War II Navy veteran.

Preceded in death by his wife, Irene; children, Jamie, Jeffrey, Joseph and Joy; granddaughter, Kimberly Johnson; sisters, Ella Foltz and Ruby Collier and brother, Ernest Johnson. Survived by his daughters, Janine (Bob) Lewis and Jill Butt; son, John (Sharon) Johnson; nine grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 305 South Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60507 or the Shriners Hospital, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16505. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019
