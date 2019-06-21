Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kegley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl R. Kegley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl R. Kegley Obituary
Carl R. Kegley

Age 82 of Perry Twp., passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born in Greenup, Ky. and retired from the former Republic Steel Corp. in Massillon. He enjoyed race cars and fishing and was an avid motorcyclist.

Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roseann (Kouth) Kegley; son, Russell Kegley; daughter, Roxann (Gary) Stewart and Robin (Ed) Huff; daughter-in-law, Jonnie Kegley; brother, William (Helen) Kegley; thirteen grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Jr.; grandson, Christopher and 11 siblings.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. His final place of rest will be Brookfield Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com <http://www.heitger.com>

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now