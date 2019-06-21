|
Carl R. Kegley
Age 82 of Perry Twp., passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born in Greenup, Ky. and retired from the former Republic Steel Corp. in Massillon. He enjoyed race cars and fishing and was an avid motorcyclist.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roseann (Kouth) Kegley; son, Russell Kegley; daughter, Roxann (Gary) Stewart and Robin (Ed) Huff; daughter-in-law, Jonnie Kegley; brother, William (Helen) Kegley; thirteen grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Jr.; grandson, Christopher and 11 siblings.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. His final place of rest will be Brookfield Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com <http://www.heitger.com>
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019