Carl Roy Strahler
Carl Strahler, age 70, passed away on January 23, 2020. Born in Akron, he graduated from Field High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Carl lived in Marlboro most of his life and retired from Teledyne Monarch/Trelleborg Wheel Systems after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph K of C #2039, and St. Joseph Catholic War Veterans. An aviation enthusiast, Carl was a former volunteer at the M.A.P.S. Museum and also enjoyed working on vintage machinery and motocross racing.
Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Pauline Strahler; he is survived by his brothers, Francis "Frank", Earl (BJ) and Edd Strahler; sister, Marita Strahler (Tom) Opeka; nieces, Renee Strahler, Tonya Strahler and Maggie Vinka.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532) Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31st., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. There will be visitation at the church Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military honors provided by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Grotto Fund.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020